299 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Israel in last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health announced that, since midnight on Sunday, 299 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel. In total, 23,755 cases of coronavirus have been diagnoses in Israel, of which 6,363 are active.

The death toll rose to one and stands at 318, the number of cases in serious condition decreased by two to 39, of whom 22 are on respirators. 60 of the active patients are in moderate conditions. In the last day there was another decline in the number of tests and 8,572 were carried out, compared with 10,488 tests performed the day before.