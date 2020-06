00:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Trump's envoy invited to visit Samaria Read more Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, invites Trump envoy Avi Berkowitz to visit the area during his visit to Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs