|
23:51
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20
Poland headed for runoff in presidential election
An exit poll published on Sunday showed Polish president Andrzej Duda with the most votes in Poland's presidential election but short of the 50% required for an outright win in the first round.
According to the projection, Duda won 41.8% and his rival, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, won 30.4% in Sunday's vote. If the poll is confirmed by official results, the two will face each other in a runoff on July 12.
Last Briefs