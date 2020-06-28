|
22:23
Reported
Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20
Gov't Corona committee to meet tomorrow pm on new regulations
The government's coronavirus committee is to convene tomorrow at one in the afternoon in order to vote on new regulations and the renewal of existing regulations designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
Following the committee's meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a meeting on economic issues together with the Finance Minister, Yisrael Katz, and senior economic experts.
