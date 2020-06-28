'Window is closing' to take action on Covid-19 in the United States

With over 2.5 million cases of coronavirus now confirmed in the United States, the US Health Secretary, Alex Azar, has warned that "the window [of opportunity to take effective action] is closing," The Guardian reports.

He asked people to "act responsibly" and wear face masks and practise social distancing.

Last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the number of confirmed cases rose by over 40,000. Over 125,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the United States.