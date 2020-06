22:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Yoaz Hendel attends LGBT event in Jerusalem Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (Derekh Eretz) also participated in the LGBT event held in Independence Park in Jerusalem this evening. ► ◄ Last Briefs