|
22:05
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20
Knesset committee to demand in-depth investigation of Submarine Affair
MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid), head of the State Supervisory Committee, has stated in advance of tomorrow's committee discussion that he plans to request that the State's comptroller launch an in-depth inquiry into what has come to be known as the "Submarine Affair."
"Tomorrow the committee will reach a decision on the matter of the purchase of ThyssenKrupp craft. There isn't just a suspicion of corruption here - it's also a question of dubious decision-making processes on sensitive security issues involving billions of shekels from Treasury coffers, which we will be discussing with senior security figures...
"We must not allow a situation to occur in which this affair sinks into the depths of political dispute," Shelah added.
Last Briefs