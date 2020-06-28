|
19:51
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20
Was it Sacha Baron Cohen in disguise at US gun rally?
The "Justice for Floyd" Twitter campaign is claiming that comedian Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated a US gun rally in disguise and pranked attendees into joining him in a sing-a-long about injecting scientists and politicians with the "Wuhan flu."
Footage circulating on social media shows a bearded man in dungarees and a cowboy hat taking the stage at the March for our Rights rally in Olympia, Washington, on Sunday, The Guardian reports.
Against a country music soundtrack, the man sings out:
“Obama, what ya gonna do?” and the crowd responds: “Inject him with the Wuhan flu,” crowd members respond.
Cohen has not claimed responsibility for the prank.
Last Briefs