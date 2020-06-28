'Come to Samaria, see for yourself' Dagan tells US special envoy

US President Trump's special Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, has been invited by Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, to take a tour of Samaria before coming to any conclusions about what needs to happen in the region.

Dagan suggested that Berkowitz pay special attention to communities that will end up isolated within Palestinian enclaves if the "Deal of the Century" is implemented in full.

"Come to Samaria to see things for yourself, to meet the people, to grasp the facts on the ground," Dagan urged.