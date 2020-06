19:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Lehava head Gopstein detained en route to protest 'Pride' parade Israel Police have detained Lehava head Bentzy Gopstein, who was allegedly on his way to protest against today's LGBT "Pride" parade in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs