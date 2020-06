19:01 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Educ. Minister to meet with Teachers' Union head tonight After several acrimonious exchanges and the cancelation of several meetings, Education Minister Yoav Galant is scheduled to meet with the head of the Teachers' Union, Ran Erez, this evening. ► ◄ Last Briefs