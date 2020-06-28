Army officer arrested at protest: I'm no different from other citizens

Brigadier-General (Res.) Amir Haskel decided to hold a press conference in the wake of the arrest of his arrest at a demonstration on Friday against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"A Brigadier-General is no different ... than any other citizen, no matter what rank he holds," Haskel said. "Together with me in prison were Sadi Ben Shitrit and Gil Hamershlag, who did what they did in solidarity with me, and I am incredibly grateful to them."

Haskel added that, "My feeling is that I was arrested due to an order from 'above.'"