Edelstein: If we're careful, things will eventually get back to normal

"At this point, we are not telling employers what to do - we are simply advising them on the best way to protect their workers and clients," Edelstein said, then stressing multiple times what he sees as the gross irresponsibility of those who say he is simply sowing panic, and that the numbers are really nothing much to worry about.

He concluded his statements with an appeal to those listening: "I turn to the general public and ask you - let's turn our dreams into reality ... We had a dream of being able to reunite with our grandparents, being able to hug them again ... of being able to travel abroad on vacation. This could still happen if we are careful to adhere to the guidelines."