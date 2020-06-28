Edelstein: 'I won't engage with people who say I'm panic-mongering'

Speaking at a special briefing to address the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein stressed, "This isn't just flu - this is coronavirus. It's dangerous to be a populist right now. I'm not willing to engage with people who say, 'What are you causing all this panic for? So what if a few old people die.'

"Anyone saying such a thing should imagine to himself that it's his own grandfather or grandmother he's talking about," he stated.