15:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Kaddish Recitation, Mishna Study For Loved Ones Read more Bet El Yeshiva is offering to recite Kaddish and/or study mishna in Israel for sick and deceased loved ones. ► ◄ Last Briefs