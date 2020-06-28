Economy Minister Peretz: 'No reason to impose closures'

Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz calls for no closure that he says will deepen the economic crisis.

"We're in a growing crisis of confidence, so it's impossible to pay the economic price of further closures and restricting events. The public isn't buying the forecasts, and right now the status of the infected is rising when the severely ill and patients on ventilator are still low.

"The system is coping particularly well at this stage, so there's no reason to impose closures. In the event that the economic downturn begins to overshadow everything, the closure solution is more difficult than the disease itself and more dangerous in the long run for many more people," he said.