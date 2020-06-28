Edelstein asks ministers not only say 'no' but also offer alternatives

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein took part in the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting today on the background of the rise in infection.

Edelstein addressed the ministers and told them: "I apologize in advance to the Treasury Department for taking an idea from them: I request that ministers not only say 'no' but also offer alternatives."

Edelstein proposed limiting events to up to 50 participants, 19 worshipers in the synagogue, gatherings up to 20 people, and exams using Zoom.

The Minister also recommended allowing work from home for public service employees and working in "capsules" in the private sector.