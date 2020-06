10:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Ministers Edelstein, Elkin to recommend remote university testing In light of reported coronavirus infection and inquiries from hundreds of students, and in line with professionaL recommendations, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Higher Education Minister Zeev Elkin decided to bring for Coronavirus Cabinet approval today remote testing for university students. This, to reduce the risk of mass infection. ► ◄ Last Briefs