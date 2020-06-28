|
10:52
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20
Cable and Satellite Council Chairman suspends 'Arutz Shelanu' license
The Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council Chairman Asher Biton Thursday answered Hot's decision to suspend Arutz Shelenu's broadcasting permit, and it therefore will be pulled from Hot broadcasts within 7 days.
The Channel targets Jews with Christian content, contrary to the original request for approval by the channel which states that the channel is geared towards the Christian population.
Last Briefs