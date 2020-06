10:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Netanyahu: 'Condemning violators must be equal for all parties' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the beginning of the cabinet meeting addressed the protesters detained in front of his residence: "Condemning law violators must be equal for all sides of the political map." ► ◄ Last Briefs