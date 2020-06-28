10:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Tamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20 Ya'alon worried: Israel in severe crisis we don't see end of MK Moshe Ya'alon of Yesha Atid-Telem twote: "Economic catastrophe for about one million families, clear signs of lost of control over the pandemic, Israel in acute crisis not seeing an end, and a paralyzed, corrupt, detached government only concerned with themselves, displays alienated impotence to the public and loses its right to exist more every day. We're sick of you." ► ◄ Last Briefs