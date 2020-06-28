Netanyahu: Corona Cabinet to approve tougher restrictions, enforcement

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this morning said at the opening of the cabinet meeting that he intends to convene a Coronavirus Cabinet hearing on restrictions on gathering and steps to increase enforcement of guidelines.

"I don't know if we're in a second wave - but we're in a rising wave," Netanyahu said of the rise in infection. "We have passed over ten million infected people in the world. Countries that have removed the restrictions bring them back. It's not a matter of health or economics, it's integrated."