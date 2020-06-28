Minister Akunis: Leftist incitement increasing; it's dangerous

Minister Ofir Akunis says Leftist incitement is increasing, and it is "dangerous".

"There's no condemnation - there's silence. Even for the harsh words of Efraim Shamir." Akunis adds, "If the incitement is against Binyamin Netanyahu or the Likud party, then they disappear and are struck dumb."

"Efraim Shamir wrote 'Homeland Lessons.' His despicable, dangerous incitement post proves that he needs first of all a lesson in education, civics, and manners."