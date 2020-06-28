|
10:30
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 6, 5780 , 28/06/20
Netanyahu regrets Finance Committee debate timing
"Last week's Finance Committee discussion was justified but came at the wrong time," Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wrote this morning.
"The issue is justified because I shouldn't be charged with a personal levy that has never been imposed on any other prime minister, so the Finance Committee determined that there isn't one law for Netanyahu and another law for all other prime ministers. The timing wasn't right and for that I am sorry."
