23:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5780 , 27/06/20 Tamuz 5, 5780 , 27/06/20 Old podcast backs claim Gibosn called Jews ‘oven dodgers’ Read more A famed Hollywood screenwriter has previously backed up Winona Ryder’s claim that Mel Gibson called Jews ‘oven dodgers.’ ► ◄ Last Briefs