Anti-regime activist: Iran funding terror while citizens starve

An Iranian anti-regime activist took to social media to voice his displeasure with the current regime.

"This is your periodic reminder that Iranians are digging in trash while the regime ruling Iran has spent at least $800 billion on its nuclear program & provides: Assad—$15 bn/yr Hezbollah—$700 mn/yr Houthis—at least $360 mn/yr Hamas—$360 mn/yr Iraqi militias—$150 mn/yr," he tweeted.