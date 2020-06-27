'Jerusalem of gold - not LGBTQ'

Protestors gathered at the residence of Jerusalem city mayor Moshe Lion tonight, calling on Lion to prevent LGTBQ flags from being along the city's streets.

Protest organizers called on Lion to not allow the holiness of Jerusalem to be defamed with flags representing the movement and asked the mayor not to alter the city's status as "Jerusalem of gold" to "Jerusalem of LGBTQ."

Jerusalem's city hall approved of the flags being hoisted along city streets following the decision to postpone this year's Pride parade in lieu of the spread of CV-19.