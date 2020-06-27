|
23:28
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5780 , 27/06/20
Minneapolis votes to dismantle police dep't
NPR reported that the Minneapolis City Council voted yesterday to dismantle the local police department in favor of a "holistic police force" overseen by an individual with a "non-law enforcement experience in community safety services, including but not limited to public health and/or restorative justice approaches."
The move comes following weeks of violent street riots after the death of Minneapolis native George Floyd.
