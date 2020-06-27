Chicago mayor slams Trump in wake of deadly weekend

After last weekend in Chicago saw one of the deadliest 2-day stretches in the city's history with police reporting 104 people shot and 14 homicides, mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that she didn't "need any leadership lessons from [President] Trump.

Lightfoot also accused the President of "racism" and trying to "divide and conquer [the nation]," tweeting: "As our police officers, street outreach workers and residents continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, he's using the victims of gun violence in our city to score cheap political points, spew racist rhetoric, and ignore the impact of COVID across this country."