News BriefsTamuz 5, 5780 , 27/06/20
Clinton blames 'structural racism' for high death among minorities
On Friday, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton alleged that racism was the cause of the disproportionate CV-19 mortality rate among minority members in the U.S.
"31% of Black Americans know someone who have died of COVID-19, compared to 17% of Hispanic Americans and 9% of white Americans. Structural racism in health care and work leads to devastating disproportionate effects in emergencies," she tweeted.
