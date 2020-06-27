22:30
Trump signs order to prosecute statue vandalization

Earlier in the day, the White House tweeted that "President Trump has signed an executive order to ensure anyone that destroys or vandalizes a monument, memorial, or statue is prosecuted to the fullest extent."

Yesterday, the President tweeted that "MANY people [had been placed] in custody, with many others being sought for vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park."

Trump demanded "10 year prison sentences" for the rioters.

