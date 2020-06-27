|
22:30
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5780 , 27/06/20
Trump signs order to prosecute statue vandalization
Earlier in the day, the White House tweeted that "President Trump has signed an executive order to ensure anyone that destroys or vandalizes a monument, memorial, or statue is prosecuted to the fullest extent."
Yesterday, the President tweeted that "MANY people [had been placed] in custody, with many others being sought for vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park."
Trump demanded "10 year prison sentences" for the rioters.
Last Briefs