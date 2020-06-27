Facebook takes dive as companies allege 'racism,' pull ads

Fox News reported that FB shares dropped 8.3% Friday as civil rights groups in the U.S. have begun a campaign encouraging businesses to pull paid ads from the social media giant.

The ADL addressed major firms in a letter stating: "Every day, we see ads from companies placed adjacent to hateful content, occupying the same space as extremist recruitment groups and harmful disinformation campaigns. Your ad buying dollars are being used by the platform to increase its dominance in the industry at the expense of vulnerable and marginalized communities who are often targets of hate groups on Facebook."

FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced changes to how the platform will be handling things after civil rights groups and company staff complained that President Trump's posts not being taken down or monitored.