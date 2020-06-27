Biden says third of Americans have died of COVID-19

President Trump tweeted out a video of Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Joe Biden saying over 120 million Americans had died of CV-19.

According to official statistics, some 127,000 Americans have perished of the virus, with over 771,000 making recoveries.

As of 2019, the total population of the U.S. numbers at around 328.2 million people.

Biden has become known for making gaffes during live speeches and TV appearances. Trump and others have questioned his ability to lead the country.