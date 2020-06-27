PA records 207 new cases of coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday announced 207 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally of coronavirus infections to 1,795, the Xinhua news agency reported.

PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said in a press statement that this is the highest number of cases in one day since the outbreak of novel coronavirus on March 5, adding that most of the new cases were recorded in the district of Hebron.

