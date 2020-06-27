Facebook to label posts that violate company policies

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that the social media network will label but leave up posts deemed “newsworthy” that violate company policies.

“We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post, according to The Hill.

