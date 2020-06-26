Glasgow stabbing incident not treated as terror attack

Authorities are not treating the stabbing incident in Glasgow as terrorism, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday.

In the incident, a male suspect stabbed and wounded a police officer and five other men before he was shot dead.

