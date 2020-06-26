Cabinet could bring back restrictions on gatherings

Officials in the “Coronavirus Cabinet” said on Friday that they believe that they will almost certainly be forced to bring back the restrictions on gatherings in confined spaces following the rise in new cases of COVID-19 in Israel, Channel 13 News reported.

The Cabinet will convene on Sunday and discuss the moves which need to be taken.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)