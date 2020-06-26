Former IAF pilot detained during protest

Hundreds of people protested on Friday afternoon outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem as part of the "black flags" protest against government corruption.

The leader of the protest, Brigadier General (res.) Amir Haskel, former chief of personnel in the Israel Air Force, was detained for questioning by police.

