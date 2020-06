18:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Britain: 186 corona deaths in last 24 hours The British Ministry of Health has announced that 186 people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 fatalities in Britain has now reached 43,414. ► ◄ Last Briefs