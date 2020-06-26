Samaria: Jewish paramedics assist Palestinian car crash victims

Jewish paramedics from the Samarian community of Kedumim interrupted their Sabbath preparations to come to the aid of three Palestinian adults and two children injured when the vehicles in which they were traveling crashed nearby. Inbal and Yehuda Haas, the paramedics on the scene, are volunteers in United Hatzalah, Israel's national volunteer-based emergency medical services organization.

The crash victims were evacuated to hospitals in Israel and Nablus.