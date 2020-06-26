Bennett implores Netanyahu to keep economy open

Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett today implored Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu not to close down the economy and deal appropriately with the corona crisis.



"Mr. Prime Minister, with no econmomy, there is nothing to discuss," Bennett said.

"There are almost a million unemployed and the self-employed with their small businesses are going broke. The government has lost control of the corona and is imposing disastrous closures across the country," Bennett added.