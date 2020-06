18:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Trump tweet highlights coronavirus decline, recovering economy Earlier today, President Donald Trump posted the following on Twitter: "Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World. Our Economy is roaring back and will NOT be shut down. 'Embers' or flare ups will be put out, as necessary!" ► ◄ Last Briefs