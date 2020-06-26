Minister of Jerusalem Affairs: 'We need help'

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Rafi Peretz has underscored Jerusalem's need for immediate assistance.

"This week I met with hotel managers in Jerusalem and I heard from them about the huge economic crisis they are going through," Peretz said. "Tourism in Jerusalem is built largely on foreign tourism, and these tourists are not coming.

"There are no groups, no flights, no one on a mission to Israel. Most hotels are still closed. And that affects more business. Jerusalem's economy is in a huge crisis. We need help.

"At a Jerusalem Day celebration, Prime Minister Netanyahu pledged NIS 200 million to Jerusalem. I am currently developing a plan in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Office for Business Development and Tourism in the city. We will also embark on a campaign of domestic tourism to Jerusalem," Peretz added.