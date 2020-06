16:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Report from Glasgow police: 3 dead in shooting attack A shooting incident that began in a hotel on West George Street in Glasgow, Scotland, has been reported, leaving three people dead and many wounded. The situation is now under control and there is no danger to the public. It is not known at this time if the incident is terrorist related. The suspected shooter has been shot by police. ► ◄ Last Briefs