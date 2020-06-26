Benny Gantz: 'Genuine political process striving for peace'

Chairman of the Blue and White party and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz explained his views on current political developments following a meeting with fellow Blue and White Knesset members.

"Right in front of my eyes I see a genuine political process that strives for peace," Gantz said. "The issue that is on the agenda is a complex and historic process that will effect the State of Israel in the coming decades. What stands out to me is allowing an authentic political process that has been missing for many years but will allow us to live peacefully with our Palestinian neighbors.

"This process is a response to the Trump plan whose guiding principle is that the State of Israel will remain Jewish, democratic, and safe," Gantz added.