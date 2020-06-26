Petah Tikva municipality tightens restrictions on public gatherings

The municipality of Petah Tikva has tightened restrictions on pulbic gatherings in the wake of the corona resurgence.

Praying in synagogues will not be allowed but must be carried out in open spaces. Youth group meetings may not be conducted inside buildings but will permitted in open spaces as well while adhering to social distancing, mask wearing, and hygiene regulations.

Banquet halls will still be open. However, officials will check events and if corona regulations are not being followed in any hall, that hall will be closed. The same policy will be in place regarding supermarkets, shops, and entertainment halls.