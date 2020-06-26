LGBT opponents to protest in front of Jerusalem mayor's home

On Saturday night, a demonstration is expected in front of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon's home as a protest against the city's decision to hang LGBT flags across the city.

Oren Hennig, one of the organizers of the rally, said: "We will all be in front of the mayor's house to protest the surrender to LGBT organizations financed by the New Israel Fund, and to call on the mayor to retract this disgraceful decision."

The New Israel Fund is an NGO established in 1979 that has contributed more than 300 million dollars to progressive groups in Israel, including some that are hostile to Zionism.