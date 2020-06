15:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Supreme Court judge keeps city of Elad in lockdown A Supreme Court judge has ruled that the city of Elad will remain in lockdown for several more days and that there is no room for an interim injunction against the lockdown. Elad is a fast-growing city of mostly ultra-orthodox residents located 30 kilometers east of Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs