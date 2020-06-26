Pakistani PM calls Osama bin Laden a "shahid"

Pakistan's Prime Minister has been sharply condemned by opposition MPs after calling Osama bin Laden a "shahid" (martyr), The Guardian reports.

Bin Laden was killed by US Special Forces in 2011, in a raid on his hideout in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad.

The United States did not give Pakistan advance warning of the raid, leading to what the prime minister, Imran Khan, called an "embarrassment."

"I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him," Khan said.

Opposition leader Khawaja Asif criticized Khan for his choice of words, stressing that Bin Laden was a terrorist, and adding that, "He destroyed my nation, and [Khan] is calling him a martyr."