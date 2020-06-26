Almost 10 million going hungry in Syria, UN reports

According to UN aid agencies, almost 10 million people are going hungry in Syria, The Guardian reports.

Officials working for the World Food Program have stated that in the past six months alone, 1.4 million people have been reduced to chronic hunger, with prices soaring by over 200% due to the coronavirus as well as the collapse of neighboring Lebanon's economy.

The Syrian civil war has now lasted almost a decade, and more than 90% of Syria's population are living in dire poverty, subsisting on less than $2 per day, according to a WHO representative, who added that less than half of Syrian hospitals are functional and face a lack of staff, with many healthcare workers having fled the conflict.